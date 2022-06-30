Letter to the editor: Zinke incapable of accepting reality

On June 9, when a delayed vote count in Lincoln County meant that the outcome of the Republican congressional primary was still unclear, Ryan Zinke sent out a desperate plea to his supporters, begging for contributions to pay for a “recount.” At the time, there was no reason to believe that a recount would be needed, and of course there never was one. So the money must have gone somewhere else. Who knows where?

Zinke appeared to be gobsmacked by his poor performance in the primary – surely somebody with his magnificent qualifications should have won in a landslide! – so he blamed it all on “the fraudulent election tactics Democrats used in this race.”

Zinke’s ‘“fraudulent Democratic election tactics” are a fabrication, pure and simple. There weren’t any. Indeed, in the counties where Zinke did worst (Lake and Flathead), Republicans are in charge of elections. Where Democrats are in charge (Missoula, Gallatin and Silver Bow), Zinke did pretty well.

All of this seems familiar. Zinke worships at the feet of Donald Trump, and the two of them are cut from the same cloth. Both are incapable of accepting reality, and both are egotistical, corrupt liars who shamelessly defraud even their own supporters.

Dick Barrett,

Missoula

