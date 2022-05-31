Letter to the editor: Zinke is a supporter of life

I am writing this letter in support of Ryan Zinke and his pro-life stance. There is a lot of mis-information out there and I want people to know the truth. Ryan carried the Fetal Homicide Bill for Montana Right to Life while he was a state senator. He also tried to get monies to support young single women who wanted to keep their babies so they could go to school or get child care support. Ryan Zinke was endorsed by Montana Right to Life while in the Montana Senate.
Ryan also has a 100 percent voting record with National Right to Life while he served in Congress. He stood up on the House floor of the U.S. Capital and was a proponent for the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act which would have stopped abortions at 24 weeks of gestation. Ryan has been and will continue to be a supporter of life.
Gregg Trude, Montana Director, National Right to Life Board of Directors