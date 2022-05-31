Letter to the editor: Zinke is a supporter of life

I am writing this letter in support of Ryan Zinke and his pro-life stance. There is a lot of mis-information out there and I want people to know the truth. Ryan carried the Fetal Homicide Bill for Montana Right to Life while he was a state senator. He also tried to get monies to support young single women who wanted to keep their babies so they could go to school or get child care support. Ryan Zinke was endorsed by Montana Right to Life while in the Montana Senate.