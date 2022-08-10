Letter to the editor: Zinke is being misleading

Much has been and will be said about Ryan Zinke’s residency. Article 1 Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution lists the requirements to serve in the House of Representatives. “No person shall be a representative who shall not have attained the age of twenty five years, and been seven years a citizen of the United States, and who shall not, when elected, be an inhabitant of that state in which he shall be chosen." Looks like Mr. Zinke still has the chance to qualify.