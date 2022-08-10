Letter to the editor: Zinke is being misleading

Much has been and will be said about Ryan Zinke’s residency. Article 1 Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution lists the requirements to serve in the House of Representatives. “No person shall be a representative who shall not have attained the age of twenty five years, and been seven years a citizen of the United States, and who shall not, when elected, be an inhabitant of that state in which he shall be chosen." Looks like Mr. Zinke still has the chance to qualify.
He’ll just have to deal with living in a house on Los Manos road in Santa Barbara, valued at $4 million. Oh there’s also the 41-foot yacht “Freyja’s Dance” moored at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club. Nothing wrong with converting the Whitefish family home into a bed and breakfast called the Snowfrog Inn in 2013. Just say, “I live in California and will establish Montana residency before Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022”. Problem solved.
The issue however is that Mr. Zinke claims to currently be a Montana resident, and that’s just misleading. If Mr. Zinke is lying about where he lives, what’s to keep him from lying about everything else.
Bob Rich,
Missoula