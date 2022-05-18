Letter to the editor: Zinke is corrupt

I was stunned to learn of the utter shamelessness that disgraced former Trump administration Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, is running for another chance to enrich himself at the “public trough." There’s a fitting metaphor! Zinke’s policies toward protecting the environment were as tough as the oil, mining, lumber industries and big-time casinos would allow them to be.

Plagued by corruption scandals since his days as a Navy Seal, Zinke quit his cabinet post just before we elected a Democratic administration which would have investigated and prosecuted this self-serving fraud.

All one has to do is Google “Zinke corruption” and you can read the details of the many scandals. He frequently misused government transport for personal use. He spent $139,000 on doors to his office! Is this a good steward of taxpayer money? A real estate deal with oil services giant Halliburton created such a conflict of interests it cost him the support of the most corrupt presidential administration in history, leaving him out in the cold and vulnerable to accountability.

Zinke fit right in with Trump’s crew. Such audacity. Such narcissism! Such a thief! If elected, he’ll give us more of the same.

Jerry O'Malley,

Missoula

