Letter to the editor: Zinke is dishonest

I recently met Monica Tranel and was very impressed with her commitment to Montana, the clear way she articulates her pro-middle-class positions and her passion for serving. She could have, but didn't, list the flaws of her opponent, Ryan Zinke. If today a person publicly posts damaging lies about any of us, it would be considered libel. But for Zinke, it's just his dishonest way to campaign. In his TV ads he links her with "trillions in new taxes," which the Inflation Reduction Act does (Biden, not Monica). The IRA does contain new taxes for wealthy individuals and companies that have shirked their tax responsibility. He says the IRS is going to spy on you with the new agents they hire. True, but only if you are one of those ultra-rich tax dodgers that the IRS aims to hold accountable. He says that Monica supports amnesty for undocumented people: absolutely not true. Finally, Zinke refuses to debate her because he would have to tell all of these lies to her face and be asked about his own well-documented ethical transgressions. Please give your vote to the honest person running for this House seat, Monica Tranel.