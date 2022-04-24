Letter to the editor: Zinke is exploiting crisis again

Ryan Zinke, disgraced former Interior Secretary and current candidate for the new western Montana congressional district, would have us believe that the Biden administration is responsible for having to make a reservation to visit Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier. As I recall, that system began as a result of the pandemic when the only vacations people felt safe taking were outdoor ones that they could drive to. Consequently, visits to our National Parks skyrocketed, putting a strain on the already insufficient roads and facilities available. Leave it to Zinke to try to exploit a crisis for his gain. Western Montana deserves better.