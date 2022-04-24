 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Zinke is exploiting crisis again

  • 0

Ryan Zinke, disgraced former Interior Secretary and current candidate for the new western Montana congressional district, would have us believe that the Biden administration is responsible for having to make a reservation to visit Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier. As I recall, that system began as a result of the pandemic when the only vacations people felt safe taking were outdoor ones that they could drive to. Consequently, visits to our National Parks skyrocketed, putting a strain on the already insufficient roads and facilities available. Leave it to Zinke to try to exploit a crisis for his gain. Western Montana deserves better.

Ronda Schiess,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News