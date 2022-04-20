 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Zinke is no friend of the earth or Montana

Ryan Zinke’s op-ed to the Missoulian (April 18) begins “get outdoors and appreciate our national parks and the beauty God bestowed on us.” Evolution is responsible for nature, and enlightened politicians and citizens created our National Parks; God had nothing to do with it. Yet another example of how out of touch with reality he is.

Zinke’s record while holding public office is riddled with lies and corruption, and he is not an enlightened politician. He is no friend of the earth or Montana, and is a terrible choice as U.S. Representative for the Western District of Montana.

John Oetinger,

Missoula

