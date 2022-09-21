Letter to the editor: Zinke is not trustworthy

Ryan Zinke is a disgrace to Montana. Offensive campaign money is coming from the fossil fuel industry.

His Navy Seal career has been glorified and exaggerated. "Lapse in judgment", June 14, 1999, on his Commander's evaluation papers. Zinke's time as Secretary of Interior was marked with documented lies, improper record keeping and Hatch Act violations forcing him to resign after only serving two years. He is faced with several ongoing investigations as a result.

Monica Tranel, is my choice, honest and smart! She values Montana working people, advocating affordable housing, livable wages and affordable health care. She knows quality childcare is needed; correct public school curriculum is essential for our students. Climate change: Monica knows clean energy can help prevent future economic disaster. Hard working people are supporting her campaign. Her Montana spirit and integrity will prevail.

JoLynn Yenne,

Kalispell