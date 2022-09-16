Letter to the editor: Zinke is only pro-law candidate

In a Sept. 14 letter to the editor, a Missoulian made a half-hearted attempt to paint Ryan Zinke as anti-police. Weak argument aside, Ryan stood up for police officers in both the Montana State Legislature and Congress, and as a retired FBI agent myself, I know Ryan will continue to support law enforcement when we send him to Washington. It’s not anti-police to acknowledge that the FBI has had it's issues with corruption and mismanagement. And yes, Monica Tranel represented 350Montana, a group who was vocal about their support for defunding the police. In June of 2020, they tweeted: “There needs to be a fundamental rethink/restructuring of policing in this country. That almost certainly includes diverting significant parts of their budget to programs that reduce the need for police.” Remember, Tranel represented that group voluntarily. Tranel has already signaled her support for other radical leftwing causes, and her history of support for groups that advocate defunding the police suggest that she’ll do more of the same if Montanans send her to Congress.