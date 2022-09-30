Letter to the editor: Zinke lies like Trump

Zinke states that, “Before Biden, a gallon of gas cost a couple of bucks.” However, the truth is that during the height of the pandemic, demand for gasoline was low and consequently the cost of gasoline plummeted. Zinke also implies that U.S. energy policies are limiting American oil production. That is a lie. “Big Oil” has many thousands of drilling permits for federal land yet they are not using them. The truth is, the world price of oil spiked because of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Zinke suggests that the current inflation of groceries and other goods is resultant from recent presidential polices. Nothing could be farther from the truth. Republicans have neglected to apply anti-trust laws for decades which allowed many mergers and consolidations. Now a handful of food companies can charge whatever they want for meat and groceries. The best solutions to address high inflation are to create more competition for goods and services and impose a limited windfall tax on big corporations. Those solutions are possible with Democrats in charge. They are very unlikely with Zinke and Republicans in office. I will be voting for Monica Tranel and for Democrats.