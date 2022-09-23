Letter to the editor: Zinke loves this country

A vote for Ryan Zinke is a vote for a man who loves this country. He put his life on the line for it serving as a Navy Seal. What has Tranel done? Nothing! Nyet! Nada! Tranel is a flip-flopper. She was once a Republican, is now a Democrat, and looking to be a Socialist. Further, she is a no-solutions candidate. She defends extremist environmental groups like Montana 350, that swore to completely end fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas without any workable solutions as to how to replace the energy from fossil fuels. How’s that working out for Californians who are ordered NOT to charge their EV’s as they’re too draining on the electric grid? Hmmm? Like a true socialist, Tranel supports the Green New Deal estimated to cost Americans 93 trillion dollars or $660,000 per household. Per household! This back-breaking deal will increase taxes and inflation that will put future generations into debt they cannot pay off. She doesn’t care. She would live in luxury while others don’t. All for me and none for thee. We have a choice. Sanity with Zinke or insanity with Tranel. I will vote for Zinke.