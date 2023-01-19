Letter to the editor: Zinke not keeping promises

Monica Tranel, in her concession letter, told us voters to hold Ryan Zinke to his promises to advance the will of Montanans (who both voted for him and voted for her) in Washington. So, why did you, Rep. Zinke, vote in favor of an abortion bill which Montana voters voted down recently? Why did you vote for a bill to “de-fund the tax police” by stripping the IRS of funding? Why did you, along with Rosendale and McCarthy and all other Republicans, refuse to honor the Capitol Police who fought and died for the House and the country, by not attending the memorial on the Capitol steps recently on the riot of Jan. 6, 2021? Why did McCarthy add to the shame by honoring Trump (who caused the riot) for helping McCarthy get Speaker on Jan 6, 2023?