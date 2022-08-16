Letter to the editor: Zinke only cares about oil companies profits

Ryan Zinke claims that “every credible economic analysis” says that the Inflation Reduction Act will “kill jobs, increase health insurance premiums, and raise taxes on nearly every Montanan.” He apparently hasn’t heard that 126 prominent economists, including seven Nobel Prize winners whose credibility is beyond question, state that the act “makes crucial investments in energy, health care, and in shoring up the nation’s tax system,” and that “these investments will fight inflation and lower costs for American families while setting the stage for strong, stable, and broadly-shared long-term economic growth.”

The difference between Zinke and these economists is a matter of foresight: they have it and he doesn’t. They understand that to achieve real energy independence and arrest climate change and its attendant costs will take time and require significant energy investments. All Zinke wants to do is pump more oil, right now.

Zinke criticizes Monica Tranel for the same foresightedness — for realizing that in the long run we’ll benefit from building a modern, efficient, renewable energy system. Tranel’s worrying about the health, prosperity and wellbeing of our kids and grandkids. All Zinke seems to be worrying about is the profits of oil companies who write his paychecks.

Dick Barrett,

Missoula