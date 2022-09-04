Letter to the editor: Zinke’s attack on federal workers

Republican lies and distortions come so frequently and so quickly that it is impossible to respond to them all. One of the latest is Zinke’s attack (Aug. 18) on federal employees of the Executive Branch, who are charged with carrying out laws enacted by the Legislative Branch.

Zinke was briefly part of an administration that attempted to substitute its own policies for duly enacted laws. He apparently was not good enough at such shenanigans to last long in that administration. He apparently had difficulties firing federal employees for doing their jobs, which he could have addressed with the U. S. Office of Personnel Management.

He refers to public mistrust of federal agencies when such mistrust is largely the product of a decades-long Republican propaganda campaign. He cited recent mistrust of the Postal Service, omitting the fact that the mistrust arose because a Trump-appointed Postmaster General attempted to cripple it. The Republican agenda is to down-size the Executive Branch so that it is less effective in carrying out the mandates of Congress. He fears increased IRS staffing will compel him and his rich cronies to pay their taxes like we do.

Margaret A. Watson,

Missoula