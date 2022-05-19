 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Zinke will defend our right to bear arms

  • 0

Out of all of the freedoms we hold dear as Americans, the right to bear arms stands supreme. That’s why I’m supporting Ryan Zinke for Congress in Montana’s new Congressional district. As Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke fought tirelessly for the rights of sportsmen, hunters and gun owners. That’s why he’s endorsed by the NRA and was given an A+ rating. As a member of SEAL Team Six Ryan Zinke saw first-hand what happens in countries that have given up their gun rights. Montana’s way of life is under threat from the radical left in Washington and we need a true Montana conservative like Ryan Zinke to defend our rights in Congress.

Brian Reid,

Kalispell

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
2

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News