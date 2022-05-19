Letter to the editor: Zinke will defend our right to bear arms

Out of all of the freedoms we hold dear as Americans, the right to bear arms stands supreme. That’s why I’m supporting Ryan Zinke for Congress in Montana’s new Congressional district. As Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke fought tirelessly for the rights of sportsmen, hunters and gun owners. That’s why he’s endorsed by the NRA and was given an A+ rating. As a member of SEAL Team Six Ryan Zinke saw first-hand what happens in countries that have given up their gun rights. Montana’s way of life is under threat from the radical left in Washington and we need a true Montana conservative like Ryan Zinke to defend our rights in Congress.