Letter to the editor: Zinke's actions portray different picture

His actions portray a different picture.

While a Navy Seal in the late 1990s, Zinke fraudulently billed the U.S. government for personal travel expenses. His commanding officer cited him for “lapses in judgement,” but Zinke wrote in his autobiography that, “the biggest penalty was being embarrassed for wrongdoing.” (NYT 1/16/17)

During Zinke’s brief tenure as U.S. Interior Secretary, an investigation by the Interior Department’s inspector general found that “Ryan Zinke misused his position to advance a development project in his Montana hometown and lied to an agency ethics official about his involvement.” (PBS NewsHour Feb. 16)

Now, Zinke falsely claims that Monica Tranel attempted to release a convicted sex offender from prison “to roam our neighborhood streets.” In truth, Tranel represented the man’s claim of ineffective assistance of counsel, which, even if successful, would have resulted in a new trial, not his release from prison.

While Zinke has a long history of deceit, Monica Tranel has displayed integrity and grit throughout her career. Please join me in voting for Monica Tranel for U.S. House District 1.

Karen Buley,

Missoula