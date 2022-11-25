Letter to the editor: Zinke's first week

And so it begins.

Ryan Zinke was elected by a narrow margin, and in less than a week after he was declared our representative-elect, he took to Twitter to announce:

“Promise 1 Retire Pelosi

Promise kept.”

First of all, he had nothing to do with Speaker Pelosi’s decision to retire. Secondly, he has not been sworn in as a member of Congress, further evidence that he played no role.

If this is a preview of what the next two years will be like, Western Montana will be sadly lacking effective representation despite his being in the majority.

Jim Gray,

Missoula