Letter to the editor: Zinke's unethical behavior

The Missoulian ran a front page picture of Monica Tranel reaching for a microphone held by Ryan Zinke. The photo seemed to distract from the real issues. But on reflection I’ve decided that I like the photo. It’s emblematic. It represents exactly what we’re seeing in this political race — Monica Tranel trying to speak the truth about important Montana issues, Ryan Zinke trying to avoid transparency, trying to avoid a debate, holding the microphone to his chest where Monica can’t reach it or use it.

As for Monica’s reported indignation, it seems to me that any candidate who is not indignant at Zinke’s unethical behaviors as Interior Secretary isn’t worthy of anybody’s vote. Indignation is the least we should feel. This is a guy who, while in office, cut private business deals with David Lesar, chairman of Halliburton, the nation’s largest oil services firm. You can’t do private business with people you are supposed to be regulating. Even Donald Trump could see the ethical problems with that scenario. He got rid of Ryan Zinke as fast as he could. Think about it. How unethical do you have to be to get Donald Trump upset by your behavior?