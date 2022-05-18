Letter to the editor: Zooey Zephyr will flourish in Helena

In Zooey Zephyr, I believe that Missoula voters have a chance to elect an uncommonly talented legislative leader to House District 100. Ms. Zephyr has been a tireless advocate for equity and quality of life for all Missoulians and Montanans, but, importantly, her political and ethical investments are matched by her capacity to lead. An exceptional communicator, Zephyr will flourish in Helena where she will move legislative agendas forward. Ms. Zephyr exhibits an unflagging sense of purpose, and she is always willing to speak to all stakeholders on their own terms, will hold them accountable to dialogue and to the task of completing the job at hand. She is bold, compassionate, creative, and cooperative in her leadership style. I have had the pleasure of working with her in a professional context and can testify to her value to our workforce. Indeed, there has been no other leader I have worked with who has been as thoughtful, intelligent, and firmly effective as Ms. Zephyr.