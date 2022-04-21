Letter to the editor: Zooey Zephyr's experience needed in Helena

Zooey Zephyr is the best candidate running for House District 100 at this moment in history, and we enthusiastically endorse her candidacy. Zooey is a fierce advocate for increased access to affordable housing and health care, both essential to the well-being of our community. She knows that investing in local and state-wide infrastructure will set Montanans up for long-term success. Zooey is a public employee and union member who will fight to protect and strengthen Montana’s unions. And she understands that protecting our environment to be clean and healthful is not only guaranteed in our state constitution, it is necessary to secure a sustainable future.

We need a representative who will champion these issues in Helena, but we also know that when electing a representative to make decisions that affect the daily lives of Montanans, it is essential that we send a person who has lived experience with the issues facing our community. From living as a renter in the district and dealing firsthand with the rising cost of housing, to working as a public employee and relying on public transportation for everyday needs, to being a bisexual trans woman whose human rights are perpetually under attack in Montana and across the country, Zooey has some of the most valuable experience an elected official can have. We need her values, voice, and experience in Helena, and we call on you to join us in supporting Zooey Zephyr for House District 100.