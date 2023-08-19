On Aug. 10 a letter appeared in the Missoulian from Steve Fitzpatrick (R- Great Falls) praising the "accomplishments" of the 2023 Montana Legislature. Note that he included state money for infrastructure "leveraged with federal dollars." What he didn't say is that the bulk of the money is coming from Biden's infrastructure bill with millions to states to shore up roads, bridges and other deteriorating public structures. Another thing he didn't say is that the money coming to Montana through that bill was voted against by Daines in the Senate and Rosendale in the House. Tester is the only representative that voted to approve.