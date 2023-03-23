When I was growing up and a parent told me I was skating on thin ice, I knew I was on the edge of big trouble. This metaphorical warning meant turn around, back down and stop engaging in whatever goofy or risky behavior I was playing at. Undoubtedly my parents saved me from some scary consequences with this caution and I am grateful they were paying attention and cared enough to direct me away from danger. According to scientific experts on the International Panel on Climate Change, humanity is skating on thin ice by continuing to burn fossil fuels (Report: World is on ‘thin ice’ 3.21.23) The ice is literally melting, floods, fires and other disruptions continue apace around the world. What policy would help us turn around, back down and stop engaging in risky behavior? How about putting a slowly rising fee on fossil fuel pollution and returning that money to citizens to help them invest in cleaner (and cheaper) technologies.. Please contact Senator Tester, Senator Daines, Representative Zinke and Rosendale and ask them to support a carbon fee and dividend bill when it is introduced this spring.