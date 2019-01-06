After reading the Dec. 27 letter to the editor by Kevin Boileau concerning his absurd, not to mention illegal punishments for trophy wolf hunting (what professional group do you represent?), I was treated to another inane piece of drivel by George Jamieson concerning the supposed pitfalls of protecting yourself with a firearm in your own home against an intruder who might be armed.
But look at the bright side: any future letters to the editor containing even a grain of rational thought will look like literary masterpieces compared to the nonsensical, incoherent writings of the above two individuals.
Mark Ketcham,
Missoula