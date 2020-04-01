Letters seek to place blame as neighbors fight invisible foe

Ethel MacDonald, Joseph and Kate Gervais, Richard Friary, it's clear you all suffer from massage cases of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome), which has pushed your values to the very bottom of the human chain, spewing your lies, innuendos, untruths, fake awards and exaggerations in the guise of freedom of speech.

At this unfortunate point in history, as our American and Montana neighbors battle a foe we cannot see, taste, hear or feel, you continue to try to ramp up hate and division and place senseless blame, when no one person or nation or world could have prepared adequately for this pandemic.

You discredit any and all Republican effort, but you cast a blind eye toward all Democratic failures. Both our president and our governor are working hard to find solutions, but both have to deal with the cat out of the bag. They both acted, but neither acted quite in time to stop this virus.