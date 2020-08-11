You have permission to edit this article.
Letters should include sources

Letters should include sources

Please consider a "Truth or Fiction" section for the falsehoods, lies, misstatements and innuendos published frequently from Kate and Joseph Gervais.

The Missoulian has a weekly check on President Trump; why not monitor letters to the editor at least asking for reputable source material? The same old liberal lies shouldn’t be published without some source check policy.

The basement-dwelling Democratic presidential candidate recently stated that all Blacks think alike, while Latinos are more culturally diversified in their thinking (Washington Post, Aug. 6). Do we really want a touchy-feely, historically racist, demented white man in the White House? MAGA.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

