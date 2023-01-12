3x a teacher’s wage

After reading the Jan. 7 edition of the Missoulian, I’m comforted knowing that right wing conspiracy theorist Jennifer Fielder approves of the governor creating a new position for right wing conspiracy theorist and failed politician Brad Tschida at more of a wage than taxpayers could hire three teachers for.

Don Halverson,

Clinton

Rosendale is an embarrassment

Thanks, Matt. Montana ranks number one in federal funding as a share of total state revenue. Matt Rosendale is currently one of the most despised members of Congress, embarrassing his GOP colleagues in the recent speakers vote among many other shameful tactics. Biting the hand that feeds you. Thanks for having our back, Matt. PS: A very sincere thanks to Sen. Jon Tester for keeping your head down, staying above the petty politics and fighting for Montanans, and veterans. The entire Montana delegation should learn from you!

Matthew McCarthy,

Missoula

Bridge over troubled Russell

So they are getting ready to spend more money on the bridge over Reserve. Why not spend some money on one of the most congested areas? On Russell by Oasis Spas by the railroad tracks, where people almost come to a complete stop. It goes into one lane and even though you aren’t supposed to pass over double lines, everyone holds the traffic up even more by trying to turn left or right on Russell until Third, also having to wait for bikers and pedestrians. This backs up traffic forever. Maybe put a bridge over the railroad tracks? This town is getting way too busy for the roads design...look at Reserve.

K Johnson,

Missoula

Support SB84

With a growing interest and use of highly sophisticated, remote-controlled drones that have the ability to scout, monitor, and stalk big game, I appreciate the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks for taking an updated look at the regulations surrounding their use. SB84, a bill being brought by FWP and sponsored by Sen. Brown (R-Trout Creek), would clarify the time frames around which drones can be used by hunters for scouting.

As hunters, we consciously restrict ourselves in ways that limit the use of the most advanced and advantageous technologies. This may be antithetical to most other industries, hobbies or successful businesses, but it’s necessary to protect our wildlife and our cherished hunting traditions.Groups like Montana Backcountry Hunters & Anglers have long opposed abuse of drone technology in hunting.

Fast forward to today, FWP has recognized that further clarifications are needed to defend our fair-chase traditions and to prevent abuse by drones in our sporting heritage.

These tools can and do play an important role in wildlife management and research, as well as photography, but their use in hunting and scouting goes too far. Please join me in supporting SB84.

Corey Ellis,

Missoula

Tester and the border

A recent public relations piece from the ever-ready opportunist Sen. Tester announced he introduced legislation to strengthen the border. I want to point out to Sen. Tester and his constituents he just voted for the massive Omnibus Bill that set spending records. In that bill, on page 753, the Department of Homeland Security is awarded $1.9 billion for ‘border management.’ Then two paragraphs down, it says they are explicitly prohibited from using it for border security. Perhaps Sen. Tester should read and study the bills he is signing, whether Obamacare or the 4,155-page Omnibus Bill. Big Jon never met a problem he couldn’t solve with ‘we the peoples’ money and then bragged about it.

Ed Kugler,

Kalispell

Stop the wasteful spending

Our City Council recently spent $75,000 to help the JEDI organization shine a light on systemic racism in Missoula (see Missoulian Nov. 23). The big takeaway from this seemingly overpriced study seemed to be that people of color were uncomfortable when greeted with questions about where they came from. This greeting is simply a reflection of traditional western hospitality and is ubiquitous in this country. To impute racism to a community based on its mostly uncolored population and their aged and accepted practice of welcoming newcomers is odious to say the least. Would it be better to cast our gaze downward when approaching people of color? Or to ignore them completely?

What indeed, would be more colorful (if you will, as they say) than engaging these newcomers in conversation? Certainly the vast majority of these folks would much rather assimilate into American society than to be complicit in her destruction. The money spent for the results obtained is embarrassing for everyone involved, and we should all hope and pray that this very expensive silliness will end soon. At least we all know now that the most racist things about Missoula are its City Council and their JEDI organization, I implore you council members to curb your wasteful spending, dismantle the Jedi joke, and stop promoting racism! You are ruining people’s lives with this garbage.

J. German,

Missoula