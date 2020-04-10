Leucism likely related to environmental toxins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Regarding Brett French's interesting article on leucism (April 9), it is likely that leucism is caused by epidemic changes in gene signaling from exposure to environmental toxins. Genes of the animal are not affected, just the way the genes are switched on or off or fail to be switched on at all.

Epigenetic changes can be passed to several more generations without the other generations being exposed to the toxin. I saw almost no leucism prior to 1995, when several birth defects began occurring on newborn animals. Since 1995, I have cared for two leucistic female fawns and several young birds, seen birds in the wild and have many photos of leucistic animals. I received five leucistic starlings, one in 2013. Of four in 2017, two also had underdeveloped flight feathers.

Disrupted feather development is a fairly common developmental defect, resulting in death. Before I received them, they were fed mostly cheap dog-food that tests show contain glyphosate, a patented mineral chelator.