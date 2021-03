According to their own article in local papers recently, the American Prairie Reserve (APR) leases pasture out for 13,000 head of cattle.

At $25/head for 6 months, the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization would generate 1.95 million dollars per year, all tax free.

As more ag land is purchased by non-profits, the tax burden will continue to increase for the rest of Montanans. I hope our Legislature can do something to level the playing field!