Levy would provide bus service seven days and nights a week

Levy would provide bus service seven days and nights a week

True democracy works when all of the power is given to all of the people. Along with the many important political races, there are initiatives on the ballot that we can directly vote into law, rather than waiting for our politicians to act. I am writing to encourage Missoulians to vote FOR the “Missoula Urban Transportation District Mill Levy” this election. If we pass this mill levy, Mountain Line will provide bus service 7 days and 7 nights, accelerate the conversion of its fleet from diesel to zero-emissions electric buses, and continue to provide fare-free transit.

Investing in affordable, reliable, and sustainable transportation creates shared prosperity and health for our community. We can build transportation policies to ensure all members of our community can safely transport around Missoula without needing a car. Mountain Line currently gives over 1.5 million rides a year to help employees get to work, students get to school, and helps seniors and people with disabilities remain independent and mobile. The power to expand public transportation is now in our hands. You can vote for accessible transportation for all of our community members by voting FOR the Mountain Line mill levy on page 3 of your ballot.

Daniel Carlino,

Missoula

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

