Levying justice is path toward unity

Last week, I appealed to Senator Daines to vote to convict Donald Trump of the offenses of which he is so obviously guilty.

He responded, in part: "I oppose that effort in part because I believe pushing through a rushed and largely partisan impeachment with just a few days left in his term will only further inflame tensions."

Donald Trump's offense was no trivial matter. Propelled by him (as Senator McConnell now acknowledges), a lawless mob assaulted the most hallowed chambers of our democracy, murdered a policeman and must be judged culpable for the deaths of four other American citizens. This was incited by despicable avarice, not by partisanship. Indeed, cloaking adjudication of this heinous crime as "partisan" places us as a people all subject to shared laws at the precipice of one of two outcomes: either the dissolution of the Republican Party itself, or the disintegration of our democracy.

To that end, members of both parties need to treat each other with common sense and respect. Levying justice against the perpetrator is the true path towards unity. We cannot descend to a plane where such such depravity is classified as routine party politics.

James Robertson,

Hamilton

