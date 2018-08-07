Our community has a true gift in Karen and Neal Lewing, who again are treating us to a summer of outstanding live theater right here in Polson.
“Foxfire” opened July 26 and plays through Aug. 12. The entire production is excellent.
I encourage you to bring your family and friends to see this meaningful comedy/drama. See for yourself why both Karen and Neal won the Montana Governor’s Arts Award, honoring “outstanding citizens and organizations in Montana whose achievements in the arts, or on behalf of the arts, benefit all Montanans.”
Carmine Mowbray,
Polson