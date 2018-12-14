How lucky we are to live in such a beautiful part of America.
As a proud western Montana resident, I was absolutely taken back, embarrassed and ashamed that we, as mature adults, could treat the president of the United States in the manner that was shown when he came to Missoula. By spelling out "LIAR" on our great landscape, we only sent a disrespectful impression back to Washington, D.C., about Missoula, Montana.
Regardless of our political feelings, we are better than this. What message are we conveying to our children about democracy, fairness and being solution-conscious?
Lee Lytton,
Polson