Liberal elite behind NYT's '1619 Project'

With The New York Times’ “1619 Project,” every month is now Black History Month.

The project “aims to reframe the country’s history, understanding 1619 as our true founding, and placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of the story we tell ourselves about who we are.” In the Times’ view, America was founded as a “slavocracy” in 1619 (the year the first African slaves arrived in North America) and this evil act is the center of American history.

This false history has been debunked by American historians Gordon Wood, James McPherson, James Oakes and Victoria Bynum (see www.wsws.org).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Times is sending the project material all over the country and is developing a proposed teaching curriculum in an attempt to delegitimize the American nation and convince Americans to comply with the social transformations the liberal elite is engineering for us.

This project is implementing the slogan in George Orwell’s "1984": “Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.” The liberal elite, who already control the present, is attempting to control the past (by changing our view of it) to ensure their control in the future.