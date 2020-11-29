 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Liberal ideas can make MT better

Liberal ideas can make MT better

{{featured_button_text}}

To the Carlsons ("Responding to the clarion call," Nov. 24):

Claims need reasons. Making up lies about liberals seems to win some elections. But does it make for a better Montana?

I agree with the U.S. Constitution’s promise of liberty and justice for all. Montanans would be better off if we embraced that liberal idea. It could lead to less polluted water, sustainable forests, abundant public access to our shared lands, affordable housing, fair wages that allow people to support their families and quality public education that encourages evidence-based reasoning and universal ethical principles.

We are hopeful for a future, and yes, what what we want even includes you.

Suzanne Hendrich,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City of Missoula invites mayhem
Letters

City of Missoula invites mayhem

Here is the Missoula Chamber Of Commerce mission statement: "We are devoted to making our community a great place to live, work and raise fami…

No right to risk others' health
Letters

No right to risk others' health

As a well-known constitutional conservative and private property rights proponent, some may be surprised to find that I take exception and dis…

Trump has done more than Biden
Letters

Trump has done more than Biden

I am responding to Mark Connell’s letter (Nov. 17), as he does not understand Donald Trump supporters. Connell evidently only watches CNN and …

Trump is out of lies
Letters

Trump is out of lies

I find it heartless and unconscionable that the leader of our nation deliberately blocks any attempt by the new administration to assist in th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News