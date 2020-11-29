Liberal ideas can make MT better

Claims need reasons. Making up lies about liberals seems to win some elections. But does it make for a better Montana?

I agree with the U.S. Constitution’s promise of liberty and justice for all. Montanans would be better off if we embraced that liberal idea. It could lead to less polluted water, sustainable forests, abundant public access to our shared lands, affordable housing, fair wages that allow people to support their families and quality public education that encourages evidence-based reasoning and universal ethical principles.