Liberal letter-writers propagate division

I just received an e-mail from the Missoulian titled "We're all in this together." Frankly, no we are not as long as I have to pick up my Monday edition and read the propagation of hate and division from Chicken Little George Ochenski and the usual drivel of hate, untruths and exaggerations from the Gervaises, O'Connells, O'Malleys and the other frequent liberal flyers who fill valuable space in the Missoulian and online.

We can truly be in this together when you begin to fill space in your publication with truth and with public service information. No untruths, exaggerations and drivel. Until then, your newspaper will continue to suffer from loss of subscriptions and eventually die.

It's an unfortunate fact, but our younger generation does not read the hard copy newspaper. They may check it online, but truthfully, there is so much Internet information, that many remain uninformed, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is in one of the highest elected positions in our United States government and does not understand how the Federal Reserve System works. Shame on her. Shame on us for letting this happen.

Stop the bullying and rally our communities. Be a part of that. Thank you.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

