Liberal mobs are destroying nation

Donald Trump will destroy America!

Ironically, the same people who have been brandishing this lie are the same people who are actually destroying America. The liberal mob of anarchists and democratic socialists are rioting and burning and destroying our great American cities. Angela Davis, former secretary of the communist party USA, calls these riots prologues to the Communist Revolution to come to America once Democrats take control of the White House.

These same left-wing radicals are also calling for free everything and defunding the police, and are saying to trust the Democrats so when they get into power, they can do to America what they are doing in Democratic cities nationwide. Burning, rioting, robbing, murder and total anarchy for America; we will be transformed into Venezuela. You will have no guns or free speech as they will wreck the economy and inflation will soar and communism will overtake capitalism and God will be banished, as you already see the Bibles being burned in Portland and Seattle and the statues being torn down and history erased.

If you think the clenched fist and hammer sickle are not symbols of peace and prosperity, ask yourself the question: Did I buy the right firearms?

Barry Hartman,

Missoula

