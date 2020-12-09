 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Liberal speakers are muzzled too

Liberal speakers are muzzled too

{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the Carlsons' latest column (Dec. 8), I wish to set the record straight on the right-wing lie they parroted about conservative speakers being muzzled at colleges while liberal speakers are free to say what they want.

Over the past 14 years, I have presented “Around the World in 90 Minutes” at hundreds of colleges in 45 states. In my show, I discuss endangered species, corporate greed, global warming, foreign cultures, and evolution. In other words: mostly liberal topics.

Consequently, conservative colleges seldom book me. While some of those colleges have quietly rejected my show, others have told me directly that I’m too liberal. Even those that have booked me have strongly suggested that I tone it down, avoid disparaging Donald Trump, and refrain from mentioning evolution.

Yes, colleges of all stripes occasionally discourage speech that conflicts with their values. The difference is that when a liberal/mainstream college decides it doesn’t want to hear hate or anti-science speech from conservatives, the conservatives whine like little babies. Conversely, when liberal speakers can’t discuss scientific facts at conservative colleges, we quietly take it like an adult and move on to the next speaking opportunity.

Marty Essen,

Victor

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News