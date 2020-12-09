Liberal speakers are muzzled too

Regarding the Carlsons' latest column (Dec. 8), I wish to set the record straight on the right-wing lie they parroted about conservative speakers being muzzled at colleges while liberal speakers are free to say what they want.
Over the past 14 years, I have presented “Around the World in 90 Minutes” at hundreds of colleges in 45 states. In my show, I discuss endangered species, corporate greed, global warming, foreign cultures, and evolution. In other words: mostly liberal topics.
Consequently, conservative colleges seldom book me. While some of those colleges have quietly rejected my show, others have told me directly that I’m too liberal. Even those that have booked me have strongly suggested that I tone it down, avoid disparaging Donald Trump, and refrain from mentioning evolution.
Yes, colleges of all stripes occasionally discourage speech that conflicts with their values. The difference is that when a liberal/mainstream college decides it doesn’t want to hear hate or anti-science speech from conservatives, the conservatives whine like little babies. Conversely, when liberal speakers can’t discuss scientific facts at conservative colleges, we quietly take it like an adult and move on to the next speaking opportunity.
Marty Essen,
Victor
