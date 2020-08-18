Liberals are not going to make Christianity a felony.
I have to address the absurdity of the above due a posting from the conservative white Christian on Facebook of this today.
The founders of this nation founded it as a secular nation. There is no viable argument based upon history to dispute this. The Christian Bible has its place. And the US Constitution states the right for religious expression within the First Amendment.
One can attempt to live your life by biblical morality, but to use it for a basis of a nation’s legal system is impractical. Not only impractical, but dangerous as shown in past centuries.
This is the general stance of Liberals who I am familiar with, many of whom are themselves Christians. We are not going to go against the First Amendment and the freedom to practice religion. And as the last few years have shown, Liberals are much more inclined to adhere to the U.S. Constitution than those on the Right are who are Trump supporters. A fear of losing your religious rights by the Right is directed at the wrong side. Fear is a driving force in some, and is misplaced badly in this instance.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula
