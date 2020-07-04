Liberty poem for Independence Day

Liberty poem for Independence Day

{{featured_button_text}}

Liberty

Lift up your torch so all may see,

the sovereign light of liberty,

it burns for you, it burns for me,

long may this light forever be.

Let freedom ring so all can hear,

and know that darkness will disappear,

it just takes one to make a stand,

for freedom's sake, it's our command.

Lest not that we forgetful be,

this noble cause for humanity,

and sacrifice so willingly made,

by those who stood while still afraid.

Sweet liberty your freedom sings,

within our hearts and soars like wings,

a precious gem without compare,

whose only hope is that we care.

Oh liberty, how freedom grows,

for what you give is what we know,

no more a slave or slave to be,

so raise your torch for liberty!

Jeff Haberman,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayor showing thirst for power
Letters

Mayor showing thirst for power

Mayor Engen's letter issued on June 14 said that if he was not "constrained by the constitution and laws I swore to uphold, there’d be no self…

All lives matter
Letters

All lives matter

All lives matter. It is very disappointing that Mayor Engen openly tramples on our Constitution, and publicly shows his disdain towards taxpay…

Concern for public safety
Letters

Concern for public safety

The anarchists who seized several blocks within Seattle's Capitol Hill district were supported and were actually encouraged by Mayor Jenny Dur…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News