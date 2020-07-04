Liberty poem for Independence Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Liberty

Lift up your torch so all may see,

the sovereign light of liberty,

it burns for you, it burns for me,

long may this light forever be.

Let freedom ring so all can hear,

and know that darkness will disappear,

it just takes one to make a stand,

for freedom's sake, it's our command.

Lest not that we forgetful be,

this noble cause for humanity,

and sacrifice so willingly made,

by those who stood while still afraid.

Sweet liberty your freedom sings,

within our hearts and soars like wings,

a precious gem without compare,

whose only hope is that we care.

Oh liberty, how freedom grows,

for what you give is what we know,