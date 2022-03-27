Library committed to providing materials for all

Recently, there have been efforts, both here in Montana and nationally, to execute campaigns of censorship against certain kinds of books held by public libraries, especially those pertaining to BIPOC and LGBTQIA communities. The Missoula Public Library Board of Trustees stands firmly behind its policy that the right to read is basic to the intellectual freedom of our community. Books are amazing in so many ways, especially as a means of free communication — a cornerstone of our democracy, guaranteed by the Constitution. As long as books have existed, however, groups have made efforts to restrict access to them or even destroy them, in order to intimidate or dehumanize the groups to which they pertain. We as a board are extremely concerned at these efforts of a few to suppress the freedom of others to select for themselves what is appropriate to read. Libraries, like our community and country, are big enough to encompass a broad spectrum of people and voices. We are committed to making sure that when anyone enters our building, they are able to find materials that reflect who they are and what they believe as well as those that might challenge or illuminate. Everyone has a right to select material for themselves, but not to restrict what others may choose. The Board of Trustees will continue to stand for tolerance and respect for opposing points of view that is the bedrock of our democratic society.