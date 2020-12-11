Library reaches out with online programs

Despite being closed to in-building services, the Missoula Public Library certainly continues to reach out to the Missoula community through their curbside pick up service, electronic materials and their online programs.

I just watched their December Memory Cafe program featuring musicians from Missoula Community Chorus and was amazed by the excellent quality of the music and the breadth of talent shared.

The MPL Memory Cafe program is intended to bring informational, recreational and educational programs geared to those in early to mid-stage dementia, delivered in a safe and accepting environment. I can say from experience that the programs that have been provided online are interesting and appropriate for a broad spectrum of ages and cognitive levels.

The library has done a great job reaching out to a variety of people and groups in Missoula to present programs on an equally wide variety of topics.

Thank you to Missoula Community Chorus and Missoula Public Library for your December gift to the Missoula community.

Marjorie Doyle,

Missoula

