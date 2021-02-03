Lies are key feature in GOP discourse

I remember an era of civility and respect in our national government. Republicans and Democrats focused on policy. Reasoned conflict allowed differences to be addressed, the best ideas to surface and compromises to be reached.

I wish this were still so. But lies have become a key feature of Republican discourse.

Consider the lie that the 2020 election was fraudulent. If Republicans had not promoted Donald Trump’s lie about election fraud, the Jan. 6 mob would not have stormed the Capitol, believing they were patriots reclaiming democracy from fraud. In truth, recounts and audits by election officials from both parties revealed no fraud. Indeed, so few irregularities were found that they did not change the outcome in any battleground states.

Consider, too, the lie by omission. Republican congressmen now criticize impeachment as “divisive.” They omit their own role in sowing division, for it was they who polarized the nation with repeated lies about election fraud.

I call on every Republican to stop lying, honor the Constitution, and hold Trump accountable for the lie that incited sedition. And I leave Republicans with a question: Do you want lies to be the defining feature of your party? John McCain would have said, "No."