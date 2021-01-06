Lies may lead to death of democracy

We need to hold Steve Daines accountable for his incredible stand of challenging the presidential election. What he has done by not acknowledging the fair election of Joe Biden is unrelenting bootlicking to Donald Trump at best and treasonous action to destroy our democracy at worst.

His actions support the slide into authoritarianism that some Republicans seem to now crave, and it is up to the rest of us to see that doesn't happen. The fact that Trump and his minions continue to rant on about election fraud is only supported by their continued lies. It is a feedback loop where they say millions of Americans think the election was a fraud after hearing them lie about it.

I read a quote once that basically said that "lies have the odor of death about them." In this case the death might very well be the end of our democracy. Daines and others must prove what they are claiming and if they can't, they need to stop their lies.

Dave Dickson,

Missoula

