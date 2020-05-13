Life — a good thing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Our sense of survival is the most powerful of the senses. When we sense danger, we have an emotion dedicated to identifying and focusing on the threat: fear.

The most precious gift in the universe is life. The fact that life is only a temporary window on this beautiful planet, and to enjoy said life as long as we can, is what makes life so valuable. What a cold fact of life it is that any malady can make this life tenuous at best. Therefore, it is a no-brainer to err on the side of caution.

In tandem with caution is common sense, standard issue with our average brain’s options. A problem, however, is the confusing app known as “free will;” the option of ignoring common sense.

The recent relaxing of pandemic rules of survival have already cost lives. There are some people who override common sense and become a danger to themselves and others by ignoring social distancing.

Even the young and virile are capable of being carriers of the coronavirus. Donald Trump is immune to the virus because he has injected himself with bleach. We lesser individuals must endeavor to maintain a safe distance from others. We are fortunate to have adept leadership in Montana who have given us excellent advice!

Lynn Leroy Arney,

Absarokee