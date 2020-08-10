Life is good, and so are Carlsons' columns

I took Dick Darne's advice from Socrates in the Aug. 6 letters and examined my life to see if it was worth living. I discovered that life is good because I live in America and because I thoroughly enjoy reading the Carlsons' weekly well-written, well-researched, common sense columns.
I also enjoy ranting to my wife over breakfast about how ridiculous Beth Wilson's end-of-the-world, name-calling, racially charged drivel with absolutely no common sense is in comparison. Unfortunately, my wife doesn't enjoy that part very much but she still thinks life is worth living.
Keep up the good work, Gary and Joan! Life is good!
Jerry Roseleip,
Deer Lodge
