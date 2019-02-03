Life is like a tricycle: you can’t get to where you want to go without expending some effort.
Whether you’ve got the time or not, sooner or later, you’re going to have lubricate your bearings; do something nice for yourself!
If your tires are wearing unevenly, you can’t rotate your wheels; you’ve got to learn to work with what you’ve got.
If your left rear wheel falls off, it’s going to be a drag, but if you lean as far as you can to the right, you can keep going; however, if you lean too far to the right, you will find yourself hating people who don’t go to your church.
Visa-versa, if your right wheel falls off, you can lean far to the left; albeit, if you lean too far to the left, you will find yourself hugging trees instead of people.
Lynn Leroy Arney,
Absarokee