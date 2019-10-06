The concerted efforts of many people saved my life Sept. 20.
Firstly, at 9 a.m., two women responded by my situation, turned their vehicles around and came back to Eddie Lane where I was helpless on the ground. I don’t know who you are, but I do know you are attentive, kind and compassionate. Thank you!
Brad Johnson got me from home to St. Patrick Hospital. Thank you.
Many people at St. Patrick’s contributed their coordinated life-saving abilities. Thank you!
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The result is that I am still alive and mending.
Thank you, all.
Cathy Ream,
Clinton