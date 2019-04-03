Feel powerless because of the demolition of our shared democratic ideals and institutions? The Supreme Court’s ruling that corporations have, in many cases, the same rights as people has been destructive. Also, since the court’s ruling on “Citizen’s United,” corporations’ influence upon the United States political system has been greatly and unfairly exaggerated.
Corporations with political and economic clout lobby Congress to do away with existing regulations and sometimes write legislation which is passed, as is, by the men and women in Congress who are supposed to be there representing their constituent’s interests.
Politics would be more fair without the investment of big money. Our democratic ideals are being sold down the river by the monied interests. “Profit Over Country” may not be the motto they admit to, but it’s their motto nevertheless.
A weak-willed Congress interested in staying in power has been easily manipulated by capitalists.
What to do? There is hope: “Move to Amend” is a grassroots movement aiming to amend the Constitution to abolish corporate constitutional rights and the doctrine of money as speech. It’s simple and straight-forward. There is an office in Missoula. They would love to have you contact and support them.
Eugene Beckes,
St. Ignatius