My name is Katie Wyskiver and I teach at Hellgate High School. This is my 12th year in the district and my 10th year at Hellgate. I am writing about the sale of flavored nicotine products in Missoula. I feel that flavored vape products and e-cigarettes are their own beast; they are certainly perceived and used differently among high school students. They are easy to conceal, even in use. Students use these products in their cars before and after school, on sidewalks, in the halls, in the restrooms, even in classrooms. They don't leave a lingering odor like tobacco, and fun flavors and colorful cartridges have pushed nicotine use among high schoolers in a glaring way. We know that the adolescent brain, as it develops, is one that engages in questioning and sometimes risky behavior as a means to establish boundaries. In our "new normal", in-person learning has asked students to take new and big risks every day and it's blurring the lines of "normal" risk taking. If we can limit the access to flavored nicotine to reduce and dissuade use, even at the inconvenience of legal tobacco users, I believe we should do just that.