Lincoln residents disregard health

I am a Missoula resident currently working in Lincoln. I have been working there for several weeks and have been observing the local behavior in regard to the coronavirus and the alarming surge in cases across the state we are presently experiencing.

I strongly disagree with the indifference shown by the residents of Lincoln and their disregard for their fellow citizens by not wearing masks and social distancing. It actually scares me to be there since they seem to be more cavalier than most. I just don't understand.